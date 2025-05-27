Influencer Robbed After Being Drugged And Unable To Walk

Austrian model and influencer Vanessa Mariposa was hospitalized after she was allegedly robbed and drugged, leaving her unable to walk. Mariposa shared with her over 800,000 followers a video explaining the terrifying altercation.

Model And Influencer Drugged And Robbed At Party

“I want to share something serious with you, something that happened to me recently and that every woman needs to hear,” she wrote on Instagram. Mariposa explained how she partied with a friend this past weekend. The duo was at the party for around three hours, and they had three glasses of wine.

She highlighted that she kept her drink with her at all times, but at some point, the two felt “extremely unwell.” The 32-year-old revealed that she couldn’t “walk properly,” and she blacked out after vomiting multiple times. “I lost all memory of the night. That’s when I knew something was really wrong.”

After visiting a doctor, they discovered that someone had slipped drugs into their drinks. “I was robbed,” said Mariposa. “My Cartier bracelet was taken off my wrist and my SIM card was removed from my phone.” Mariposa is also worried the culprits had worse intentions than just theft.

“Thankfully, Luca and his friend were nearby and noticed something was wrong,” she explained. “They took care of us and got us home safely.” Mariposa got the shocking news of being drugged the following day after seeing a doctor.

The model shared this message so women could stay alert. “Don’t trust anyone blindly,” said Mariposa. “Never leave your drink unattended. Something far worse could have happened to us that night. Please take this seriously.”

We currently don’t know if Mariposa is planning to press charges or if there’s an investigation. Nevertheless, this is an important message for all women to hear. Although someone robbed her, it’s good that nothing worse happened to the two women.

Mariposa is a fitness model known to post photos in swimwear. She also has two acting credits on IMDb, both playing herself on the TV shows Power Couples and The 50.