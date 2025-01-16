Influencer Accused of ‘Torturing’ 1-Year-Old Daughter to Get Followers and Donations

An Australian woman and aspiring influencer has been arrested on charges she poisoned and tortured her 1-year-old daughter in search of online fame and money.

On Thursday, Queensland police announced the arrest of the 34-year-old unnamed woman, who lives in the Sunshine Coast. She is being charged with torture, among other offenses.

Police say the woman “administered several unauthorised prescription and pharmacy medicines to a one-year-old girl.”

They also allege she “filmed and posted videos of the child” in order to “entice monetary donations and online followers.” According to the BBC, she told followers she was documenting her child’s terminal illness.

The Unnamed Influencer Is Charged With Torture, Making Child Exploitation Material and Fraud

Authorities say the woman obtained the medications she used against medical advice. They allege she may have taken some from another person living in her house.

The investigation began in October 2024, when medical staff reported “harm against the child” to police. On Jan. 7, 2025, a test for the unauthorized medications came back positive.

The woman was arrested on five counts of administering poison with intent to harm, three counts of preparation to commit crimes with dangerous things, and one count each of torture, making child exploitation material and fraud.

The BBC reports that she raised A$60,000 ($37,300 U.S.) through GoFundMe donations. The site is reportedly attempting to repay those who were scammed.

The influencer is expected to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday, Jan. 17.

Detective Inspector Paul Dalton said police would do “everything in our power to remove that child from harm’s way and hold any offender to account.”

“Working in CPIU we are too often faced with the worst offences against children,” he added. “There is no excuse for harming a child. Especially not a one-year-old infant who is reliant on others for care and survival.”