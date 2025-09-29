Indianapolis High Schoolers Get Second-Degree Burns After Allegedly Being Forced To Crawl In Hot Track

Several Indianapolis high school students got second-degree burns after they were allegedly forced to crawl on a hot track during dance team practice by their coach.

As reported by the Indy Star, the incident occurred on September 18. Travis Peagler, who is the father of one of the girls, 14-year-old Trinity, picked her up only to be horrified to find her hands covered in blisters and open wounds.

It turns out that, during majorette practice, the girls were allegedly forced to do bear crawls on the hot track by their coach. Reportedly, at the time, the temperature reached almost 90 degrees. An asphalt track can potentially reach temperatures of more than 145 degrees during those weather conditions.

Additionally, Trinity told her father that she was allegedly told to do bear crawls because of her grades. Furthermore, the girl revealed that other girls were laughing at her, mocking her, while the coach allegedly told her to continue.

As a result, she had to be transported to Riley Hospital for Children. There, she received treatment for second-degree burns and heat exhaustion.

“I’m a firm believer in discipline, but in a healthy and a safe way,” Peagler told the Indy Star. “Besides me being angry as a parent and a defender of truth and righteousness, I’m angry at the negligence and irresponsibility of the school. At the end of the day, it’s all about keeping the kids safe.”

Recovery, Resignation

Peagler detailed that Trinity’s burns will take at least six months to heal, with her possibly facing long-term effects. Similarly, Ronnisha Banks shared with WTHR that her daughter also suffered second-degree burns on her hands and feet.

“It just makes me sad that the school wouldn’t hire more caring and responsible adults,” Peagler added. “At the end of the day, when you’re in charge of other people’s children, you’re responsible for those children. You need to take care of those children and have those kids be safe.”

In a statement shared with the outlet, Superintendent Dr. Tim Hanson and School Board President Rachel Burke addressed the incident. They confirmed that they are conducting an internal investigation and cooperating with local authorities.

In regards to the coach, the statement confirmed that she has submitted her resignation.

“We are deeply saddened by this report, and our priority is to support our students,” the statement read, in part. “Counselors and district staff are available for students and families who may need assistance.”