major-restaurant-chain-to-close-iconic-flagship-location

A popular seafood restaurant chain is pulling up anchor at its famous New York City location, signaling the end of an era.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, on June 14, Red Lobster is closing its flagship restaurant in Times Square, according to local outlet WABC.

The seafood chain favorite claims that the location was once a great one to draw in tourists and New Yorkers alike. However, it pointed out that years of ceaseless construction in the area drove foot traffic away, meaning the costly spot at 5 Times Square needs to close.

“Times Square has been an important chapter in Red Lobster’s history, and this was a difficult decision,” Red Lobster explained in a statement. “Extensive and prolonged construction at the building has significantly impacted access, visibility, and foot traffic at this restaurant.”

“Given those conditions, along with the building’s planned conversion to residential use, continuing to operate at this location was no longer viable,” the restaurant chain added.

Red Lobster Plans to Relocate Its Times Square Employees to New Restaurant Locations

However, employees at the closing Times Square location won’t be left adrift. The company plans. to offer the new position in nearby Red Lobster locations, as well as pay to help with the relocation.

“We are grateful to the team members and guests who have made this restaurant special over the years,” the statement added. “All team members are being offered the opportunity to be transferred to the Red Lobster location of their choice and to receive additional pay to support them through this transition.”

A view of people walking in front of a Red Lobster restaurant in Times Square on March 04, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)



The closing Times Square location opened back in 2003, and was the chain’s only NYC restaurant. According to The New York Post, the owners of the prime location were asking Red Lobster for $2.2 million in annual rent for the three-story, over 16,000-square-foot spot.