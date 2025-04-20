parents-who-left-toddler-to-die-in-hot-car-while-3-year-old-sibling-was-in-hospital-for-neglect-sentenced-to-70-years-in-prison

An Arkansas couple has pleaded guilty to murder and faces decades in prison after the tragic death of their 2-year-old son, who was left in a hot car alongside his three siblings.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones announced that Deja Rollins, 28, and Justin Rollins, 30, pleaded guilty on April 18 to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree domestic battery.

A judge in Little Rock has sentenced the couple to 70 years in prison, according to Jones.

In July 2024, the couple was arrested after their 3-year-old child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for emergency care. Their other children, aged 2, 4, 7, and 10, were found locked in a car in the hospital parking lot. Sadly, the 3-year-old, Jay’Dien Rollins, died the next day.

As reported by local outlet KARK, the couple’s domestic battery charges stem from a case of child abuse that initially led to their 3-year-old being hospitalized.

“This case is one of the most disturbing and heartbreaking our office has ever encountered,” Jones explained in a statement. “Protecting children is the top priority of this office. There is no greater responsibility. We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that those who harm a child are held accountable.”

All Four Children Trapped in the Hot Car Reportedly Suffered Heat Exhaustion

Police in Jacksonville reported in a press release that they responded to a child abuse report on July 7, 2024. The incident began when the couple’s 3-year-old was taken to the hospital. Security staff alerted authorities after discovering the couple’s four other children had been left unattended in a car.

Police reported that all four children were suffering from heat exhaustion when emergency responders rescued them from the car. They were hospitalized immediately, but sadly, 2-year-old Jay’Dien died the following day.

Investigators discovered a malnourished dog at the Rollins’ home, which was handed over to Jacksonville Animal Services. The couple was originally charged with animal cruelty, but the charges were later dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Jones also thanked the Little Rock and Jacksonville police, the doctors at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and other officials.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of these dedicated professionals, we were able to secure a resolution that reflects the gravity of these crimes. [It] ensures these children will not be forgotten,” Jones added in the statement.