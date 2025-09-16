Viral Arkansas Cop, The ‘Citizen Of The Year,’ Allegedly Hit Wife During Argument

A viral and renowned Arkansas police officer, Tommy Norman, is facing domestic violence charges after he allegedly hit his wife during an argument.

As reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, citing an arrest report, the incident occurred on Saturday, September 13. Before midnight, a police officer responded to a North Little Rock address following an assault report.

Upon arrival, the officer was met by Rosalynd Nicole Norman, Tommy’s wife. She alleged that Norman struck her in the chest with the back of his hand during an argument. The report detailed that the woman showed a slight injury in the area she mentioned.

At the same time, Tommy Normal allegedly told the police officer that his wife was slapping him during an argument. He tried to defend himself by blocking the slaps, which caused the injury suffered by his wife, the report said.

Tommy Norman, a police officer with the North Little Rock Police Department, was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree domestic battery. He has been placed on administrative leave, pending the judicial process outcome and an internal investigation.

Social Media Admin Statement

Having millions of followers across his social media accounts, an apparent “admin” posted a statement, addressing the incident.

“At this time, I do not know what occurred,” the admin wrote on Facebook. “What I do know is that Tommy will not be able to speak until all the facts are reviewed both internally and externally, and until investigations are concluded.”

“I understand emotions are running high. It’s frustrating not to have all the answers right away, especially with the topics at hand. But the process does not allow transparency until it is complete. I ask that everyone wait for the facts before making judgments.”

Norman posted a $350 bond, and he was released from jail, as per the admin. He is scheduled to return to court on November 6.

Law & Crime reported that Norman received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the Biden administration on November 21. Years later, and months before the incident, the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame gave him the inaugural “Citizen of the Year” award in April 2025.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.