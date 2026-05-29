‘Ransom Canyon’ Star and Partner Welcome Baby

A Ransom Canyon star welcomed a new baby, just weeks before season two of the popular Netflix show returns for its second season.

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Josh Duhamel, who plays grit-filled rancher Staten Kirkland on the romantic western series, recently took to Instagram in a joint post with his wife, model Audra Mari, to share the big baby news.

The couple, aged 53 and 32 respectively, wrote “Rocca de Leon Duhamel.

Our baby girl is here,’ alongside the adorable post. The series of snaps included a cute Polaroid collage of the new little one and plenty of shots of the family holding the new baby. One candid snap (slide 5) showed the Ransom Canyon lead grinning as he held little Rocca.

The couple’s fans filled the comments section to the cute post with plenty of well wishes.

“Congratulations on this beautiful blessing,” she is absolutely precious!” one fan gushed. “What a beautiful forever name. Welcome, little Rocca,” another fan added.

“Congratulations, you two!! So happy!” Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell wrote.

Duhamel and Mari tied the knot back in 2022 and, in 2024, welcomed their first son, Shepard.

‘Ransom Canyon’ star Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Duhamel also has a son, Axl Jack Duhamel, born back in 2013, with his ex-wife Fergie.

Meanwhile, Mari took to Instagram earlier this week to give an update on how being a girl mom is going for her so far.

Indeed, it’s going well enough to get an artsy professional photo taken with little Rocca.

In the black and white image, Duhamel and Mari support Rocca, who sports a knit onesie with a hoodie. Mari knowingly grins straight at the camera. Her actor husband’s matching grin also slides into the frame, the trio clearly united as a family.

“I’m a girl mom🥹,” Mari captioned the image.

“Welcome to the girl mom club! ❤️,” The Bachelorette‘s Clare Crawley gushed in the comments.

“he first thing I noticed, those piano FINGERS! She is beautiful, Audra, Congratulations!” another onlooker wrote.

Here’s hoping Duhamel gets plenty of girl dad time before he hits the promo tour. Ransom County returns to Netflix for its second season on July 23.