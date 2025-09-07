Indiana Man Convicted After He ‘Hurled’ Girlfriend In Front Of Oncoming Train Over Cheating Accusations

A 25-year-old Indiana man, Di Morriea Turner, will spend decades behind bars for the attempted murder of his then-17-year-old girlfriend. Turner “hurled” her in front of an oncoming train after he was accused of cheating on her

According to a release issued by Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric M. Hoffman, Turner was sentenced to 36 years in prison on Wednesday, September 3. He was found guilty on July 30 of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

“I’m very happy with this result,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig said following Turner’s conviction. “This verdict should send a message to everyone in this county that Domestic Violence will never be tolerated.”

Cheating Argument, Attempted Murder

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime detailed that the incident occurred on June 19, 2019. The Muncie Police Department responded to West 23rd Street after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train.

First responders found Di Morriea Turner and his girlfriend, both injured by the incident. Bleeding from her head, the then-17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital due to her condition. She underwent emergency surgery and even had to get her face surgically reconstructed.

Turner was transported to a local hospital. There, he detailed what had happened to investigators. The affidavit detailed that Turner and his girlfriend had been arguing all day because the latter suspected Turner of cheating. As a result, the then-teen left the residence where they were arguing.

Turner followed her outside, where their argument continued. Perfectly aware that a train was approaching, Turner told police, as per the affidavit, that he “grabbed” her to prevent her from being “on the other side of the train.”

Witnesses, however, told a different story. It was revealed that Turned had actually embraced his girlfriend in a “bear hug” and then “hurled” her over his shoulder. Video footage obtained by police showed Turner moving the girl “directly in front of the moving train,” the affidavit added.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.