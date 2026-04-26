Major Star’s Surprise ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cameo Left Mariska Hargitay ‘Mind Blown’

Even after 27 seasons of Law & Order: SVU, some guest stars can still leave longtime star Mariska Hargitay speechless.

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The culprit was none other than Melissa McCarthy, who guest-starred as a professional fighter in the Season 27 episode “Gimmick” and later shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself in disguise, surprising Hargitay on set.

“Sometimes you just have to show up to give a proper ATTA GIRL to a total (ultimate) boss lady,” the 55-year-old Bridesmaids legend wrote alongside the fun video. “Turns out it is VERY hard trying to keep secrets from @therealmariskahargitay on her set, but we managed to pull it off, and in a world where things are heavy and dark, but this day was PURE JOY.”

“Mariska, you are the real deal. Sorry everyone lied to you, hope it was worth it (this surprise was six years in the making people)!!! PS LOOK MA I FINALLY MADE IT ON LAW & ORDER!!!!!,” McCarthy added.

Hargitay later immortalized the moment on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes selfie. “SURPRISE!!!! #MELISKA mind blown and still doing the happy dance!” the 62-year-old gushed.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Rave About Melissa McCarthy’s Surprise Cameo

Law & Order: SVU fans took to the comments of Hargitay’s post, clearly loving McCarthy’s surprise cameo.

“This was the scene of the season!! Love how the two of you are such great friends, and it showed in the playfulness of the scene! We need the two of you together more,” one top comment read. “I can’t imagine how many takes you guys had to do. I am sure you both kept laughing. 😂,” another SVU fan wrote.

Meanwhile, yet another fan seemed to put the duo working together again on their vision board.

“Okay sooo… Mariska & Melissa comedy movie?? 🫣🤪” they wrote.

Of course, McCarthy is in good company, joining a long list of guest stars like Patricia Arquette, Billy Porter, and Viola Davis (and many, many more). With Law & Order: SVU just renewed for a record-breaking 28th season, there’s plenty more time for surprise A-lister cameos.