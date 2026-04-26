barry-manilow-steps-out-for-the-first-time-since-undergoing-lobectomy-for-lung-cancer

Months after undergoing a lobectomy to combat his lung cancer, Barry Manilow steps out in public for the first time.

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The 84-year-old music legend was seen smiling while in New York City late last week. He previously announced that he was diagnosed with lung cancer in late 2025.

“As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” he explained in a Facebook post. “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI to make sure that everything was OK.”

Manilow then shared, “The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.”

He further shared that he would need the surgery.

Weeks later, the “Mandy” hitmaker shared a photo of himself smiling while wearing a hospital gown. Keeping his fans in the loop, he shared a month later that he had a “very depressing visit” with his surgeon. He revealed that he would need to postpone additional dates on his farewell tour because his lungs weren’t “ready” yet.

Manilow Speaks Out About His Battle With Lung Cancer

Last month, Manilow opened up about his battle with lung cancer, telling PEOPLE, “You just don’t even think about [how fragile life is].”

“And suddenly, you have lung cancer,” he continued. “But I’m still here. I’m not all here; there’s part of me that isn’t here — they took out a part of me, and now I’ve got to figure out, ‘What do I do?'”

Also speaking about the “cancerous spot” that was found during his initial MRI, Manilow revealed, “[The doctors] don’t even know how long I had this thing sitting on me.”

“It could have been years,” he pointed out. “If it had gone any further, then I would be up s—’s creek. It just so happened that it hadn’t spread, and boy oh boy, I thought I might be dying.”

He went on to share that he spent a week in the ICU following his lobectomy procedure

“I don’t remember it, thank goodness, because it was a nightmare,” Manilow added. “I’m one of the lucky ones; I don’t have to have chemo, radiation, and all that stuff.”