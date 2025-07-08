California Woman Loses Arm After Getting Hit By Train While Crossing Tracks

A woman in California was struck by a train while crossing the railroad tracks, causing her to lose her arm. This horrific accident occurred on Monday, July 7, in Ventura around 5:30 PM, according to PEOPLE.

Woman Carrying Bike On Railroad Tracks Gets Hit By Train And Loses Arm

The Venture Police Department shared a statement on Facebook regarding the injury. “We received a report of a pedestrian struck by a train on the railroad overcrossing east of Seaward Avenue,” it said. The caller told police that a woman lost her arm due to the collision.

First responders arrived on the scene to provide first aid, later transporting her to a local hospital. They found her with a severed arm, which was not too far from her location. The police confirmed the victim is now in stable condition.

They continued to explain how the “traumatic injury” happened in the first place. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was attempting to cross the tracks while carrying a bicycle when a southbound Amtrak train approached,” it continued.

While she was still holding onto the bicycle, the train struck it. This is how it managed to rip her arm off her body. “It appears the bicycle may have become stuck on the tracks just before the collision occurred,” it said.

Although the police have yet to identify the woman, KTLA 5 reported that she is 24 years old. The outlet also mentioned that there were 195 deaths and 132 injuries in California in 2024 connected to pedestrian trespassing incidents, per the Federal Rail Administration.

This story is one of many that should warn pedestrians not to walk across train tracks. You may not see any trains when you’re crossing, but it only takes a few seconds for a fast-moving train to show up.

In a similar case, just last month, two young boys from Kansas died on railroad tracks. They were stuck on a long railroad bridge when they noticed a train coming, resulting in the train hitting both.