Former UK Police Officer Found Guilty Of Murdering Wife After His Affair Was Discovered In Georgia

A former English police officer, 57-year-old Brian McManus, was found guilty of murdering his wife, Lucille Ann McManus, 63, after she found out about his affair.

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office confirmed via Facebook that McManus was found guilty of the 2023 murder of his wife, following a 6-day jury trial. The DA’s office stated that, at the time, McManus attempted to cover up the murder and blame the victim’s family, to no avail.

“As our community launches a renewed initiative to prevent family violence homicides, this case is a gut-wrenching reminder of what’s at stake. This office will never hesitate to bring the full weight of the law down on abusers who mistake silence for weakness.”

As per 13 WMAZ, Brian McManus was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault.

The Macon Telegraph reported that McManus was sentenced to life in prison.

Suicide Turned Homicide

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the incident occurred on November 24, 2023. Originally, police officers responded to a Wake Forest Drive residence after receiving a report of a possible suicide.

Inside the home, officers found Lucille Ann McManus having suffered an apparent injury to her head. She was declared dead at the scene.

However, on November 25, a day after the incident, the case status was upgraded to homicide. McManus was arrested and charged with malice murder.

As reported by Fox 5, prosecutors stated that McManus, at the time, did not display any concern for Lucille, instead showing emotions only after he was named a suspect.

In court, it was revealed that the 57-year-old man had entered the United States after he was fired by the London police. Investigators revealed that, at the time, many women felt “sexually threatened by him.” They added that his first marriage had crumbled as a result of a domestic violence arrest.

Then, McManus would marry Lucille three months after meeting her on Tinder. Many witnesses testified in court that the marriage was concocted to obtain a Green Card for McManus.

Infidelity Discovered

However, the McManus marriage broke down on the morning of the murder. Lucille had discovered that her husband was cheating on her with a woman in Florida. McManus had lied about going on “business trips” to the Sunshine State, as per investigators.

As a result, Lucille told Brian that she was going to contact the authorities. She was to tell them that their marriage was “a sham.”

Brian McManus, fearing the truth might be exposed, hit Lucille with an object as she was leaving the shower. He then proceeded to strangle her to death, as per investigators.

McManus went out to walk his dog and left a rubber mullet and a cellphone at a drainage ditch. After returning home, he undressed, put his clothes in the washing machine, and finally called 911.

To no avail, McManus attempted to place the blame on Lucille’s granddaughter and her boyfriend, according to authorities. The McManus couple lived, at the time, with Lucille’s granddaughter and her two great-grandchildren. Furthermore, Brian also claimed at the time that the murder was a result of a break-in. No evidence supported either claim.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.