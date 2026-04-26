Taylor Frankie Paul Claims Trailers For Her Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Set Dakota Mortensen Off

Nearly two months after Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen’s recent physical altercation, more details about the incident have been revealed.

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In a March 4 witness statement to the Draper County Police Department, obtained by Us Weekly, Paul alleged that Mortensen was exhibiting a “pattern of sabotage” against her.

“Dakota has a history of creating these situations,” she claimed. “And there is a pattern of him trying to sabotage anything big or exciting happening with my life. Things like a new season [of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives] coming out or in this case the trailers for the Bachelorette starting to run always seem to set him off.”

Paul further alleged that Mortensen was incapable of “losing control or being put in any sort of negative light publicity.”

“His messages to me talked about how he can’t watch me fall in love with the rest of the world,” she continued. “And give other men a side of me he’s craved every day. He is the one coming to my home, begging for us to be together, and now claiming that I assaulted him.”

Paul then accused Mortensen of lying about the February 2026 altercation. “Dakota frequently lies and is not being truthful about what occurred last week,” she stated. “He has already told multiple versions of what he claimed happened to the 911 operator, the detective, CPS, and family/friends. None of them add up for make any sense considering all of the circumstances and evidence.”

The Exes Have a History of Violence

Paul and Mortensen began dating shortly after the MomTok influencer divorced her first husband, Tate, in 2022.

One year into the relationship, the duo got into a physical altercation. Paul was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She also received two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. The other four charges were dismissed with prejudice as part of a plea deal.

Despite the incident, Paul and Mortensen continued their relationship. They welcomed their son, Ever, in 2024. Although they ended the relationship in early 2025, the duo continued to have an on-again, off-again situation.

Following the February 2026 incident, the Second 5 production of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was paused. It resumed after it was reported that Paul would not face more domestic violence charges.