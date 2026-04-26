Pop Group Apologizes for Causing Fans ‘Discomfort’

Famous pop group LUCY has issued an apology after allegedly causing some fans “discomfort” with a specific piece of merchandise.

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According to Soompi, the Korean band announced it would be releasing its first official light stick. The merchandise is designed to look like a dog bone, reflecting the pop group’s fandom name “Walwal,” a Korean onomatopoeia for the sound of a dog barking. It also features two small rings at the top, allowing it to be worn as a necklace.

However, shortly after the announcement, the Korean entertainment company Mystic Story later revealed that it had decided to cancel the light stick’s release. The company noted the cancellation was primarily due to the negative feedback the light stick was receiving.

“We humbly and seriously accepted the many opinions that you sent us through various channels, and after an internal reconsideration of the matter in question, we have decided to cancel the release,” the statement reads. “We sincerely apologize for the fact that, through this process, we wound up disconcerting the people who are giving [LUCY] so much support.”

“Once again, we deeply apologize for having caused discomfort,” the company added. “And we will work even harder so that the love and expectations you give us will not be in vain.”

A Fan Explains What Allegedly Caused the Light Stick Cancellation

Following the announcement, fans took to to speak out about the situation.

One fan shared that the group’s fans have been “super vocal” about not wanting light sticks. “A lot of fans think it doesn’t fit the band’s ‘romantic image,” the fan said. “And prefer just having phone flashlights on for certain things.”

They then stated that “only half” of the bandmates have said they wanted to sell light sticks. “Yechan and Wonsang, who both helped design this lightstick,” the fan continued. “Sangyeop and Gwangil, the other two members, have both been vocal in the past about how they’re worried it may detract from the concert experience.”

“I do think it’s telling that Yechan and Wonsang came onto Bubble to talk about the lightstick and the design,” the fan wrote. “While Sangyeop only mentioned it was announced. Gwangil hasn’t mentioned it at all despite sending messages at the same time as the announcement.”

The fan further noted that fans also simply don’t like the light stick’s design. “Some people are worried about the grip, people are guessing the little loops means it might be a necklace. Which is deeply unpopular, and even though the bone is meant to evoke walwals being dogs.”

“A lot of fans are like, ‘we’re gonna look like cavemen, not dogs,'” the fan added.