Indiana Man Charged With Murder After Mom’s Remains Allegedly Found In Backyard Burn Pit

A 20-year-old Indiana man, Nicholas Yates, is accused of murdering his mother after her remains were allegedly found in a burn pit in his backyard, including what appeared to be a spinal cord.

According to a news release issued by the Indiana State Police (ISP), the investigation began on October 5. At the time, Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Holtcamp requested ISP detectives to investigate a missing person case, which was reported that very same day at a Davis Street residence in Clinton, Indiana.

Court documents obtained by WTWO detailed that Yates was the one who reported his mother, Cheryl, missing. He detailed to a Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department deputy that he hadn’t heard from his mother since October 3.

Her ID, clothing, and bank cards were missing, but Cheryl’s phone, wallet, and purse were left behind, the ISP said. A probable cause affidavit cited by the outlet said that Yates took days before reporting his mother missing due to an “error.”

Allegedly, Yates had been calling the phone his mother left at home, saying that her new phone shared the same number. When asked to see his mother’s old phone, he told the deputies that he had sold it, the police said.

Then, according to the document, when asked if someone wanted to hurt his mother, he said, “No, she was the sweetest person,” which was seen as suspicious.

Remains Found

Authorities found Cheryl’s pill organizer and talked with her supervisor at Eli Lilly, her place of work. Deputies learned that Cheryl left work on October 3, saying that she had medical appointments later in the day.

The affidavit alleged that Cheryl said that she wanted to “kill” her son for paying her his bills and for him using all his money elsewhere.

Deputies continued questioning Yates, as well as two individuals whom Yates had reportedly moved into his mother’s bedroom. WTHR reported that these individuals were in the house, Yates explained, because he didn’t like to be alone.

As per court documents, they were unable to corroborate parts of Yates’s story.

However, everything took a dark turn when deputies searched through the home’s backyard. A burning pile of Department of Child Services papers belonging to Cheryl was found, police said. Yates explained he didn’t want to get in trouble for having sensitive information in his possession.

Shockingly, in the burn pit, bones were allegedly found in the backyard burn pit. The affidavit detailed that their shape resembled that of human bones. One of the bones appeared to be a human spinal cord.

Yates allegedly admitted to killing his mother on October 3 after a month of not seeing her. He said he struck her in the throat during an argument after she asked him to move out, the affidavit detailed, which caused her to fall and hit her head. He then allegedly placed her in a wooden box, which was subsequently set ablaze in the burn pit.

Nicholas Yates was arrested and charged with murder. As per Law & Crime, he pleaded not guilty in his initial hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 7, 2026.