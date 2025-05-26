Flight Attendant Accused Of Smuggling 100 Pounds Of Drug Made From Human Bones

A 21-year-old former flight attendant from the United Kingdom, Charlotte May Lee, has been accused of smuggling 100 pounds of a synthetic drug made from human bones. Currently, she sits in a prison in Sri Lanka, where she faces up to 25 years in prison.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Daily Mail, Lee was arrested in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, earlier in May for allegedly smuggling 46 kilograms of “Kush,” more than 100 pounds. It is valued at around $1.6 million. This discovery, as reported by the BBC, is the largest in Colombo’s Bandaranaike Airport’s history.

This synthetic drug is a variant of cannabis, and, as per the New York Post, one of its main ingredients is human bones. The craze for Kush has become so rampant that Sierra Leone’s president declared a national emergency. Some have resorted to exhuming graves in search of human skulls, according to the BBC.

Reportedly, Lee had traveled from Bangkok to Sri Lanka while she waited for her Thai visa to be renewed. Upon arrival, she was caught, and now she is being held in a crowded cell in Negombo Prison.

‘I Had Never Seen Them Before

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Charlotte May Lee maintains her innocence.

“I had never seen them before,” Lee said of the drugs. “I didn’t expect it all when they pulled me over at the airport, I thought it was going to be filled with all my stuff.”

According to her, Lee left her bags in her hotel room before heading out in Bangkok the night before her arrest. She didn’t check her bags again, saying that they were “already packed.”

She believes someone planted the 100 pounds of drugs in her bags. Moreover, she stated to the outlet that she knows who might have planted the Kush.

“They were supposed to meet me here,” Lee said of the ones she insists planted the drugs. “But now I’m here – stuck in this jail”

Living conditions in the jail, according to Lee, are abysmal. Reportedly, she sits in a crowded cell 22 hours a day. Lee told the Daily Mail that she has avoided eating food for two days, given that it makes her ill. There is no ceiling fan, she only has one pair of clothes, and there is no shower, rather a “bucket that you pour over yourself”, according to her.

“I feel as though I have no human rights here. There are no beds, no blankets. And where you sleep is like a long corridor with lots of other women,” Lee added.

Should Lee be found guilty of smuggling, she faces up to 25 years in prison.