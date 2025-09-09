Mother Found After Going Missing, Then Disappears Again Within One Month

A mother of five has gone missing for a second time, just 18 days after she was found. According to First Coast News, 34-year-old Kayla Bailey from Jacksonville, Florida, was reported missing again on Sunday, September 7.

Mother Of 5 Goes Missing Second Time In One Month

Kayla was initially reported missing on August 18. Two days later, she was found on August 20 in the woods. Kayla’s mother, Lisa Lucas, claimed police found her lying on the ground and kicking her feet.

Soon after they found her, police arrested Kayla’s husband for violating a restraining order she had on him. Despite this possibly connecting to her second missing report, he was still in jail on Sunday.

Her family last saw Kayla at her family’s home in the Wesconnett area on Blackthorn Road. This was early Sunday morning, and after that, she vanished.

Family members also confirmed Kayla has been suffering from mental health issues. Lisa spoke about how worried she was for her daughter’s well-being.

“She’s walked away from her whole life,” said Kayla’s mother. “Her business, the kids, the family, just the house. This is not my daughter. She does not need to be out wherever she is again.”

Kayla’s brother, Scott Lucas, recalled how Kayla decided not to go grocery shopping on Sunday morning with the family. Less than an hour later, she was gone.

“I’ve walked all through the woods, and I’ve looked under all the bridges,” said Scott.

It didn’t take long for Kayla to run off after she had her freedom. Her family confirmed Kayla left the hospital just on Thursday. She was admitted due to dehydration when she first went missing.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Kayla’s case was active. Despite this, they don’t act with haste to deploy full-scale searches for people who they believe have voluntarily left.

Still, the mother’s family is desperate to find Kayla again. “If we can find her, I think she can come back to life again,” they said. “There’s still hope. She’s never done anything like this in her whole life.”