Indiana Father Sentenced To 120 Years For Killing Ex-Wife, Teen Son And Burying Them In Shallow Grave

A 36-year-old Indiana father, Joshua Penick, will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his ex-wife and 14-year-old son. Penick, who is accused of attempting to flee with a 15-year-old girl afterward, buried their bodies in a shallow grave near a coal mine.

According to court documents cited by WTWO, Penick was handed two 60-year sentences to be served consecutively on September 29. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in July 2025. He waived his right to appeal his conviction as part of the plea agreement.

In turn, prosecutors dropped additional charges filed against him. These included obstruction of justice, battery against a public safety official, and resisting law enforcement.

As reported by the outlet at the time, family members and friends became worried that Samantha Jerrell, 36, and Colton Shields, 14, Penick’s ex-wife and son, respectively, had not been seen or heard from in days back in October 2024.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet detailed that Penick left a disturbing letter with family members. The note detailed the tragic events that had unfolded.

“Dad’s sorry I don’t know what is wrong with me and you all deserve better. I leave you three with my reminder life material items, any money I owe to you, and everything belongs to you. Let go it’s okay now Breathe live love laugh prosper be at peach, numb Josh,” the letter read, in part.

Furthermore, Penick called his father and said, ‘S–t went south, and I can’t talk about it on the phone.” Reportedly, Penick had provided the location of the bodies to his father. Jerrell and Colton were found buried in a shallow grave at the Bear Run Mine, located in Carlisle, Indiana.

Disturbing Details

Joshua Penick had strangled Jerrell and Colton to death. He then drove them to the coal mine and buried them. He remained in hiding for the following days, going as far as to dye his hair blue. Additionally, he also posed as Jerrell and posted on Facebook. He said that the woman was “taking off for a few days,” Goodman said.

However, Jerrell’s daughter reported her missing and requested a welfare check. She said at the time that the Facebook post didn’t sound like her mother.

As reported by Greene County Daily World, citing court testimonies, Penick allegedly planned to flee the area with a 15-year-old girl. He was previously charged with six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and police had issued a warrant for his arrest at the time of the murders.

Detective Josh Goodman testified that Joshua Penick had contacted the minor via Snapchat. This was despite a protective order prohibiting him from contacting the girl. They met in person, according to Goodman, and he asked her to run away with him.

On October 17, Joshua Penick was arrested. He admitted to the murders, saying, “I just put my hands around her neck and wouldn’t let go and buried them in the same grave.”

Reportedly, Penick is still awaiting trial for Harrison County charges, including six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.