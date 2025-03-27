‘Impractical Jokers’ Alum Enters Treatment Facility Following Scandal: Joe Gatto Cancels Tour After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Shortly after he was accused of sexual misconduct and assault, Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto announced he canceled his comedy tour and entered a treatment facility.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to People, Gatto revealed that he will be entering an inpatient facility after multiple women accused him of sexual assault and misconduct.

“Having taken some time to reflect, I’ve decided to voluntarily enter an inpatient program to continue working on myself,” he stated. I just want to thank my friends, fans, and especially my family for all of their support – never more so than over the last few days.”

A source further revealed that Joe Gatto was canceling upcoming scheduled tour dates.

The scandal surfaced after a fan of Gatto’s revealed in a since-deleted TikTok that he sexually assaulted her when she was 19. The comedian previously denied the allegations.

A second woman, who previously worked for Joe Gatto, claimed that he exhibited “unwanted behaviors” that she described as sexual harassment.

The comedian’s representative issued a statement about the allegations.

“I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most,” Gatto said in that statement. “But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.”

Joe Gatto also stated that working on himself is an “ongoing process.”

“I am now going to take some time away from the pubic eye to focus my energies where I need to,” he shared.

The Former Employee Reveals More Details About Joe Gatto’s Inappropriate Behavior

The former employee revealed to People that Gatto would allegedly brag about being in an open relationship with his wife, Bessy, to excuse his inappropriate behavior. However, the former employee believes those claims were false.

He would then privately respond to the former employee’s social media posts, telling her she was “hot” and acting possessive. He would also get jealous when she posted snapshots of her boyfriend.

After she rejected his advances, the former employee said that Joe Gatto would act rudely toward her the following day. She further recalled an incident when he grabbed her upper thigh while they were in a hotel elevator during a work trip.

Despite his advances, the former employee claimed Gatto didn’t sexually assault her.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.