Major Update In Case Of Missing Kentucky 10-Year-Old Found Dead In Shallow Grave

Jayden Spicer, 10, was reported missing by his mother, Felicia Gross. Less than a week later, however, he was found dead, buried in a shallow grave. Felicia allegedly admitted to giving Jayden a medication that led to his death. Now she and her husband, Joshua Gross, have been indicted.

According to a statement issued by the 39th Judicial Circuit’s Commonwealth Attorney, Miranda King, Felicia and Joshue gross were indicted on multiple charges.

Felicia was indicted on charges of murder, falsely reporting an incident that generates an emergency response, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and two counts of tampering with a witness. She had been previously charged with manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Joshua was indicted on charges of complicity to murder, complicity to falsely reporting an incident that generates an emergency response, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and two counts of complicity to tampering with a witness.

Felicia and Joshua are currently being held at the Kentucky River Regional Jail on a $1,000,000 bond each.

“In Jayden’s short life, he got less than he deserved,” King said. “So we are going to give him everything we have got in ours.”

Jayden Found, Body In Shallow Grave

As reported by Law & Crime, Jayden was reported missing in Jackson, Kentucky, back on August 6. Less than a week later, his body was found in a shallow grave on August 12. He was inside a plastic tote in a wooded area, according to authorities.

Felicia Gross allegedly admitted in a post-Miranda interview that she had given “a type of sleeping medication” to Jayden. A citation obtained by the outlet alleged that this caused the boy to suffer a medical emergency. He tragically died as a result.

It is alleged that Felicia and Joshua conspired to hide Jayden’s body. Furthermore, Felicia allegedly admitted to coaching the boy’s siblings on what to say during interviews.

An autopsy is yet to be conducted, which will reveal Jayden’s cause of death.

“While this is not the outcome that we had hoped for, we certainly are grateful that we were able to bring him out of the woods today,” King said during a press conference, as per WTVQ. “I would like to assure the public that now, thanks to these guys, Jayden is now in good hands, and we’re gonna take care of him.”