Illinois Man Allegedly Shot His Ex To ‘Prove His Love To His New Girlfriend’

A 23-year-old Illinois man, Jaquon Timothy, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in a twisted way to prove his newfound love to his new girlfriend.

According to a press release from the Peoria County State’s Attorney, the incident occurred on July 19, 2025. At around 1:30 a.m., Peoria Police Department officers responded to a W Starr Street residence in South Peoria after a ShotSpotter alerted them of gunshots.

Upon arrival, responding officers found the victim, unnamed, having sustained gunshot wounds to her feet. Police spokesperson Semone Roth said, according to WMBD, that the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was promptly transported to a local hospital.

Following the shooting, police found Timothy’s current girlfriend, also unnamed. She allegedly told officers that Timothy had said that he was going to shoot his ex shortly before the shooting. Then, after the incident, Timothy reportedly told his girlfriend that he had “carried it out,” police said.

According to the police, a search warrant was executed on Timothy’s phone. They discovered text messages where he allegedly claimed ownership of the shooting.

Man Arrested, Previous Criminal History

On September 18, Jaquon Timothy was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Days later, on September 22, he was ordered to remain in custody until his trial, for an alleged shooting that was carried out to “prove his love to his new girlfriend.”

This is not the first time that Timothy has been in trouble with the law. According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, he was sentenced to 22 months in prison back in March 2022.

He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and possess firearms from a federal firearms licensee, stealing from a federal firearms licensee, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Alongside other men, Jaquon Timothy stole nine firearms from an Illinois gun store, Thompson Trading Company, during a 2020 burglary. After he served his time in prison, he was to serve three years of supervised release.

Now, should Timothy be found guilty of his newest charge, he faces up to 30 years in prison.