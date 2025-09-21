Sacramento Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At ABC10 News Station Lobby

A 64-year-old Sacramento man, Anibal Hernandez-Santana, is accused of shooting a local ABC affiliate. While a motive remains under investigation, Hernandez-Santana opened fire a day after protestors gathered outside the station headquarters over the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

According to the Sacramento Police Department, Hernandez-Santana was arrested at his Carlson Drive home after his vehicle was identified. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

He was subsequently released after he posted bail on Saturday, September 20. However, as reported by KCRA, he was once again arrested, this time by the FBI. Hernandez-Santana now faces federal charges for violating federal statute 47 USC 333. The FBI has accused him of interfering with a government-licensed station.

As reported by the New York Post, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 19. Anibal Hernandez-Santana allegedly opened fire at ABC10’s Broadway headquarters, hitting the lobby window three times. A day earlier, protesters gathered outside the station over Jimmy Kimmel Live! being suspended.

A spokesperson with Tegna, the affiliate’s owner, released a statement addressing the shooting.

“We can confirm that shots were fired into our station at KXTV earlier today,” the statement read. “While details are still limited, importantly all of our employees are safe and unharmed. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and have taken additional measures to ensure the continued safety of our employees.”

Reportedly, Anibal Hernandez-Santana is a health lawyer and a former policy advisor for the California Indian Health Board.

X Posts

While a motive is currently under investigation, Hernandez-Santana’s posts on X do shed some light, with him appearing to wish for President Trump’s death a day before he allegedly shot the station.

“Where is a good heart attack when we need it the most??” Hernandez-Santana wrote on September 18. “Please Join in my thoughts and prayers for the physical demise of our fearful leader.”

Hernandez-Santana also appears to mock Charlie Kirk’s death a day after his assassination. He wrote, “I think the word empathy, that made up New Age term, did a lot of damage to CK’s carotid artery.”

After Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show was canceled, Hernandez Santana wrote that “the authoritarian oligarchy is now complete.” He also urged people to “FIGHT!” and said that the election was “stolen.”

Ever since his arrest, users have flooded his replies, bashing him for his alleged shooting and previous posts.

Gavin Newsom was briefed following the shooting, and his press office shared a brief statement on Friday night.

“Any act of violence toward journalists is an attack on our democracy itself and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” Newsom’s press office wrote on X. “We stand with reporters and staff who work every day to keep communities informed and safe!”