Cable TV Personality Undergoes Life-Saving Amputation After Car Crash

A cable TV personality and popular sportswriter took to social media to reveal that he underwent a life-saving amputation after a two-vehicle car crash.

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Matt Miller, a 42-year-old NFL draft analyst for ESPN, was seriously injured in the collision, which took place in rural Missouri last week.

Miller explained he was airlifted to a local hospital following the crash.

In a June 23 post on X, Miller explained that he underwent a “life-saving” amputation of his left arm. He also sustained “significant injuries, multiple fractures and broken ribs” in the June 17 accident.

“I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff,” the TV personality detailed in part to his 316,000 followers on X. “I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.”

“While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery. [I’m] taking things one day at a time,” Miller added. “Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages. They have meant so much to me and my family during this time. I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

Local News Share Devastating Images From Miller’s Car Crash That Resulted in a Life-Saving Amputation

According to local news reports, Miller was driving a Ford Bronco in Jasper County, Missouri, on June 17 when he crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck. The truck driver was not injured.

Local news images shared on social media show a heavily damaged SUV on a flatbed truck. The front of the vehicle is almost entirely torn away, with significant damage to the driver’s side.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller undergoes arm amputation after major car crash pic.twitter.com/b9hutoa5Zm — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 23, 2026

“ESPN’s thoughts are with Matt Miller & his loved ones,” the network added in a statement. “We wish him strength in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back at ESPN when he’s ready.”

Miller became a contributor to ESPN’s NFL draft coverage in 2021. He was promoted to a year-round draft analyst the next year. In addition to draft-related programming, he is a regular on shows like NFL Live, SportsCenter, and Get Up!. He was previously a scout and also worked at Bleacher Report.