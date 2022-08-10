This Color Depositing Mask Can Instantly Change Your Look And Has A Second Hidden Use

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

A new hair color can easily revitalize your look and boost your mood. Despite this, hair decisions can’t always happen spontaneously, as box dyes don’t always deliver the best results and salon visits can be pricey. Also, a change in hair color usually requires a long-term commitment as well. However, you do have alternatives before putting a halt on your new makeover.

Take a low-risk approach to color testing at home with this nourishing color-depositing mask that features a semi-permanent color that lasts up to ten washes.

As opposed to traditional hair dye, IGK Color Depositing Mask colors your hair’s outermost layer rather than changing the underlying color. In other words, it’s a temporary hair dye.

Along with a gorgeous new hue, it offers a deep conditioning treatment with ultra-hydrating, shine-inducing ingredients. It contains squalane, meadowfoam oil, prickly pear cactus, and quinoa as a natural keratin alternative.

Using the mask couldn’t be more simple. Apply the product to clean, wet hair using gloves and leave on for 15 minutes. For best results, comb through, then rinse to reveal a gorgeous new shade. It is also possible to apply to dry hair to get a much more intense color effect, depending on your preference. When applied to damp hair, it creates a sheerer finish.

You will see the semi-permanent color fade naturally over two weeks, depending on your hair washing schedule. Hence, it is an ideal solution for those who wish to try out new colors before making a more permanent, expensive commitment.

IGK Color Depositing Mask comes in 18 semi-permanent IGK shades, from natural to fun. A variety of colors are available from chocolatey browns to strawberry reds, and velvety blues.

While meant as a temporary color fix, shoppers have found this mask also can serve as a handy tool to cover gray roots or tone hair between dyes.

“Very simple to apply and have 100% gray coverage,” one reviewer wrote. “Left my hair soft and covered all my gray roots. There’s also enough in the tube for about 2 more applications. Excellent!”

“I am a brunette who lightens her hair to light brown hair at home with a semi perm dye. It can get brassy between colorings,” another reviewer noted. “I tried IGK ‘magic storm’ hair mask to subtly cool down the brassiness and blend in the new gray growth—and the product did exactly that. It was much easier to use and much less messy than my at home color.”

With hair coloring this easy, we can’t wait to try them all as well!

