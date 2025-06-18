Idaho Health Care CEO Found Dead In Hotel After Possible Overdose, Family Left Suspicious

The CEO of an Idaho health care center was found dead in his Baltimore hotel room on June 6. Police officers responded to a potential overdose report, discovering 46-year-old Nicholas Manning dead at the scene, according to 11 News.

Manning was reportedly on a business trip when he died inside the Marriott hotel on Aliceanna Street. Police claim they found no signs of trauma to his body, and it’ll take 60 to 90 days for autopsy results to be completed.

Family Doesn’t Believe Death Of Health Care CEO In Hotel Room Was An Accident

The victim has been the CEO of HCA Healthcare’s West Valley Medical Center since November 2024. The company told PEOPLE in a statement that Manning was a “dedicated and mission-driven leader who loved connecting people to our shared purpose.”

Manning had 17 years of experience as a healthcare leader. Colleagues described him as “a thoughtful and inspirational leader” who would be “deeply missed.”

“As we grieve this tremendous loss, we are committed to honoring Nick’s legacy by continuing the work he was so passionate about at our hospital and in the community,” it said.

Despite the possible overdose report, Manning’s family doesn’t believe that this was an accidental death. 11 News confirmed that the family is seeking a homicide investigation.

“We possess direct and credible evidence that confirms Nicholas Manning was the victim of fraud and homicide,” said the family in a statement. “Nicholas was a respected health care executive, a brilliant mind and a cherished member of our family. He deserves dignity, transparency, and above all, justice.”

But what do the police think? A spokesperson for Baltimore Police Department spoke with PEOPLE and confirmed the investigation. “I can confirm that this remains an active death investigation while investigators await the autopsy results to determine the cause of death,” they said.

It’s not surprising that the family feels this way, especially with recent events. Earlier this year, a masked gunman shot and killed UnitedHealthcare’s CEO. This led to the arrest of the alleged suspect, Luigi Mangione. His alleged motive sparked online discussions about disdain toward certain healthcare and insurance companies.