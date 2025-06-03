Cedar Point CEO Hints At When The Theme Park’s Latest Roller Coaster, Siren’s Curse, Will Open

With Cedar Point continuing testing for its latest roller coaster, Siren’s Curse, the theme park’s CEO seemingly hinted at when the highly anticipated attraction will open.

Videos by Suggest

According to Cleveland media outlet WKYC, Cedar Point CEO Richard Zimmerman stated during Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s investor day that Siren’s Curse will open in mid-June.

Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark shared an update with WKYC, stating, “We anticipate announcing an opening date soon.”

According to the Cedar Point website, Siren’s Curse is claimed to be the tallest, fastest tilt coaster in North America.

“The legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie comes to life with Siren’s Curse,” the ride’s description reads. “Often spoke of – but never spotted, the sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to the land above Cedar Point and attempt to entrap you in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coast innovation.”

The two-minute ride reaches a height of 160 feet and travels at 58 mph. The minimum height for the ride is 48 inches, and the maximum height is 80 inches.

The ride is located near fellow roller coaster, Iron Dragon.

FirstEnergy Reveals Talks Powering Cedar Point’s Roller Coaster, Siren’s Curse

Last week, Akron’s FirstEnergy revealed its crews have been working side by side with the Cedar Point crew to power Siren’s Curse.

Dave Evans, the construction manager for Siren’s Curse, revealed that the attraction’s 160-foot vertical tilt and 90-degree drop rely on computers, hydraulics, and safety mechanisms that require FirstEnergy’s services.

“We had to figure out where the power was going to come from,” Evans explained. “And what was in the way, because there had been a ride on the same site previously.”

Brian Moore, a line supervisor for FirstEnergy’s Ohio Edison electric company, further shared that his crew works closely with Cedar Point, both in the off-season and during the summer, to ensure the theme park has enough electricity to power the new ride and its other 68 attractions.

“It’s exciting to work on projects that bring so much joy to people,” Moore added. “Knowing that our work helps families make unforgettable summer memories makes it all worthwhile.”