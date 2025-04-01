us-attorney-general-wants-death-penalty-for-luigi-mangione-after-he-allegedly-murdered-healthcare-ceo

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced she has directed prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, who has been accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

In a statement, Bondi made it clear where the Department of Justice stands on the situation.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” the attorney general stated. She also described Thompson’s murder as “an act of political violence.”

“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case,” Bondi noted. “As we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Manigone is accused of gunning down Thompson outside of a New York City hotel before going on the run. He was discovered days later in Pennsylvania.

The man was discovered with a 9mm handgun that police stated matched the one used in the shooting. He also had a notebook in which he detailed his hostility towards the health insurance industry and wealthy executives.

Manigone is now facing federal and state murder charges.

While the federal charges, which include murder through use of a firearm, carry the possibility of the death penalty, the state charges carry a maximum of life in prison.

Prosecutors have stated that the two cases will proceed on parallel tracks. The state case is expected to go first. However, there isn’t any word on whether the US attorney general will change the order.

Donations to Luigi Mangione Increased After President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order About the Death Penalty

According to Newsweek, Luigi Mangione’s legal defense saw an increase in donations after President Donald Trump issued an executive order for US Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue the death penalty for “all crimes of a severity demanding its use.”

Among the donations was $11,000, which was considered the largest listed on the GiveSendGo fundraiser. The donor stated that the death penalty should not be “politicized.”

“I am also concerned about the severe infringement on the defendant’s right to a fair trial and due process,” the donor stated. “Particularly since his juries are effectively pre-tainted.”

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, an attorney for Mangione, spoke out about the donations. “Luigi is aware of the fund and very much appreciates the outpouring of support. My client plans on utilizing it to fight all three of the unprecedented cases against him.”