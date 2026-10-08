Iconic NBC Show’s Netflix Revival Renewed for Season 2

School will be back in session! Netflix is picking up their reboot of A Different World for a second season.

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Netflix made the announcement on October 2.

“We are beyond excited to return to Hillman and continue to tell meaningful and heartfelt stories that resonate across generations,” showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride told Tudum. “I am thrilled for our brilliant cast and our hardworking crew. It’s so validating to be bolstered by our amazing audience.”

A Different World premiered on September 24 with a 10-episode season one. It quickly making its way to the Netflix English Top 10 list.

“It’s because of our incredible fans that we’ve received such a swift Season 2 pickup! You all have watched, rewatched, posted about, created content around, and hosted events for our show. Your support, passion, and love mean the absolute world,” Pride said.

Photo Credit: Netflix

“From the passionate pleas for their favorite ’ships to feeling seen by a particular character to uncovering well-laid Easter eggs, the conversations fans have been having are so rich and joyful. And I love that audiences are watching it together — parents with children, college friends, and extended family — all enjoying it in community.”

This new version of A Different World focuses on Deborah Wayne, daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert from the original NBC sitcom. Both characters, played by Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy, came back for the reboot along with original actors Darryl Bell and Cree Summer.

“Yay! Hallelujah! The people and Netflix have spoken. A Different World brought something everybody needed: joy, romance, relevance, authenticity, and HEART,” executive producer and director Debbie Allen said. “Thank you for getting us into the Top 10 worldwide! And now, gear up! We’re coming back at you with Season 2!”

Currently, there is no release date for season two.