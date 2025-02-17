Milo Yiannopoulos Disputes Kanye West and Bianca Censori Divorce Reports

Not long after it was first reported that Kanye West and Bianca Censori were calling it quits after a little more than two years together, West’s well-known associate, Milo Yiannopoulos, disputed the claims.

Videos by Suggest

Yiannopoulos, who was chief of staff for two years at West’s Yeezy before he departed this past spring due to the rapper’s plans to enter the adult entertainment industry, denied the rumors and said the couple was doing just fine.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together,” he told The Hollywood Reporter last week. “Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Sources close to the controversial couple allegedly told the Daily Mail that Censori had verbally agreed to receive a $5 million settlement. Another close associate of West’s also confirmed that the couple had parted ways, with legal proceedings to formally end the short-lived marriage beginning soon.

Along with “debunking” rumors about West and Censori’s marriage, Yiannopoulos shot down rumors that West was responsible for Censori’s notoriously over-revealing outfits.

“There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears,” he explained. “The name of that person is Bianca Censori,”

However, he then clarified that West is considered the “final boss,” but Censori’s sensibility is “the guiding creative intelligence and impetus behind the way she dresses.”

Milo Yiannopoulos and Kanye West Seemingly Had a Fallout Over ‘Nitrogen Gas’ Claims Last Year



Although he claimed to represent Kanye West and Bianca Censori, Milo Yiannopoulos made the claims months after he and the rapper went through a major fallout over nitrogen use claims.

Just a few months after his dramatic departure from Yeezy, Yiannopoulos claimed in an affidavit to the California Dental Board that West was being given an “unlawful supply of nitrogen gas” by his dentist, Thomas P. Connelly.

Yiannopoulos also claimed that West’s nitrogen addiction caused his mental acuity. His “growing dependence on the gas” had even concerned Yeezy staff members. West would allegedly appear “in and out” of the “inhaler mask” on the near-constant basis that his communications “were becoming incomprehensible and contradictory.”

Yiannopoulos then alleged that Connelly continued to “supply the gas after the emergence of distress symptoms that led to widespread comment and concern.” The celebrity dentist also charged West “more than $50,000 a month” for the gas supply.

Connelly denied all of Yiannopoulos, with his spokesperson telling TMZ that West’s former Chief of Staff’s narrative was “not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading.”

The spokesperson also referred to Yiannopoulos’ claims as attention-seeking and an attempt to ruin the dentist’s famous reputation.

When or how Yiannopoulos returned to his duties as West’s associate remains unclear.