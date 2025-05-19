Husband Arrested After Wife Found Crushed Inside Chicago High Rise Condo

A 36-year-old woman, Caitlin Tracey, was found “pulverized” on the stairs of a high-rise condo where she lived with her husband, attorney Adam Beckerink. Months later, Beckerink was arrested on unrelated domestic violence charges. Now, authorities have listed Tracey’s manner of death as “undetermined.”

According to Law & Crime, Tracey was found dead on October 27, 2024, after she reportedly suffered a 24-story fall in a luxury South Loop condo where she lived with her husband, Beckerink. As per Tracey’s family’s attorneys, her body was described as “pulverized” and was also missing a foot. Beckering, however, was not charged in connection with Tracey’s death at the time.

Court records reviewed by CBS News reveal that Beckerink had called police on October 26, 2026, to report Tracey missing.

Beckerink Arrested

Two days after Tracey was found dead, Beckerink was supposed to appear in a Michigan court in connection with a previous aggravated assault charge. Beckerink failed to appear in the Michigan court on October 29, 2024. Therefore, a warrant for his arrest was issued, dated October 31, 2024, as per Law & Crime.

On March 7, 2025, months after the fugitive warrant was issued, Adam Beckerink was finally arrested. According to Fox 32, Beckerink has been charged with six felony charges and two misdemeanors. These include domestic violence, assaulting two police officers, resisting arrest, obstruction, larceny, and interfering with electronic communication. He has not been charged in connection with Tracey’s death.

Two months later, on May 5, 2025, as per Fox 32, the Cook County Medical Examiner announced that Caitlin Tracey had died of “multiple injuries,” stemming from a “fall from height.” However, her manner of death was listed as “undetermined.” This means that questions about how or why she fell remain unanswered for now.

History Of Alleged Abuse

Allegedly, Tracey and Beckerink had a long history of domestic abuse, with the attorney being arrested multiple times. In 2023, Tracey even filed an order of protection against Beckerink, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse, as per CBS News.

Among the accusations, Tracey alleged that Beckerink had stripped her naked and attacked her in Michigan. The petition was later rescinded.

According to the Daily Mail, Tracey’s parents accused Beckerink of abusing and terrorizing their daughter. As per the parents, Tracey and Beckerink started a relationship back in October 2022 but split in September 2023.

Despite the alleged domestic abuse, the couple got back together and married on April 8, 2024, six months before Tracey was found dead.