Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Kyle Chrisley, Todd Chrisley’s eldest son, was arrested on September 9 for aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Now Kyle is crying foul over the arrest and took to social media to plead his case.

The arrest took place in Tennessee, where a representative from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to In Touch Weekly that Kyle was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He has since been released on a $6,500 bond, with a court hearing scheduled for December.

Kyle took to Instagram to challenge the charges leveled against him. He also posted photos of his arrest and asserted that he was the true victim. In a comprehensive statement, he explained that an unidentified individual had been harassing his family for months. The situation intensified when this man appeared at Kyle’s home. Although Kyle claimed he was acting in self-defense, he ultimately found himself getting cuffs slapped on his wrists.

Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle, took to Instagram to cry foul over the arrest. (Image via Instagram / Kyle Chrisley)

“So let me get this straight,” Kyle’s heated post began. “A man who has been threatening me for MONTHS, trying to extort money out of me, saying he will destroy me if I don’t pay, has made threats to MY CHILD, my wife, told me he will destroy my truck, COMES TO MY HOUSE putting hands on ME, trying to extort money out of me, threatening me, I’m not allowed to defend myself and my property?”

Todd Chrisley’s Son Claims the Aggressor Rammed His Wife’s Vehicle

Kyle added that the individual rammed his wife’s vehicle while threatening, “I’ll be back I got you.” Upon returning, the aggressor allegedly threatened to kill Kyle and run him over, prompting his wife, Ashleigh, to call the police for help.

Kyle claimed that a man threatened him at his home and eventually rammed his wife’s vehicle. (Image via Instagram / Kyle Chrisley)

“So he leaves and you FINALLY show up and arrest me for AGGRAVATED ASSAULT because his story is that I cut him????” Kyle added. “And then charge me with resisting arrest because I’m trying to ask you why I’m being arrested and he’s not????? And you tell my wife this is private property so you don’t know who’s at fault for her car being rammed into????? Please make it make sense Rutherford County!!!!”

Kyle then harkened back to an incident from March 2023 when he was arrested for felony aggravated assault after allegedly threatening his boss during a workplace dispute over a $36 paycheck discrepancy. The charges were dropped this past April.

“It’s really easy to say someone had a knife when it’s already been all over the news that I allegedly pulled a knife during a fight with my boss last year,” Kyle concluded.

Meanwhile, Kyle’s reality TV star dad, Todd Chrisley, is serving a 12-year sentence for tax fraud. Meanwhile, his wife Julie is serving seven years, although her conviction was recently vacated. Julie’s release is now set for fall 2025.