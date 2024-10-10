Hurricane Milton Star Lieutenant Dan’s 14 Mugshots Go Viral Following New Found Fame

Hurricane Milton may have birthed a new internet celebrity.

Joseph Malinowski, better known on social media as “Lieutenant Dan,” rose to fame after he rode out the storm on a small boat in Tampa, Florida.

Of course, as soon as his real name was released, the internet began to do some digging. And it didn’t take long for people to discover Malinowski has a troubled past – including 14 different mugshots.

Hurricane Milton Star Lieutenant Dan’s 14 Mugshots Go Viral

Malinowski’s arrests have all varied in nature. However, one arrest that stemmed from an altercation with a woman has the internet buzzing. During that altercation, the woman claimed that Malinowski tried to set her on fire.

The woman alleged that during an argument, Malinowski poured gasoline on a park bench that she was sitting on and threatened to light it on fire. “She feared for her life due to the potential for the gasoline to ignite due to her holding an ignited cigarette,” the arrest report reads.

Malinowski even served a year in prison after he allegedly punched a police officer in the face. According to a police report, he was asked to leave the Irish Brigade Bar in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. During the encounter, he was allegedly screaming and breaking glasses prior to his arrest.

As of now, Malinowski has not released a statement on his prior arrests.









