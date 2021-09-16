If You’ve Struggled With Creams To Help Fight Eczema, This Secret Can Work Wonders

Severe eczema, if left untreated, can become dangerous and lead to potentially life-threatening complications. As scary as that sounds, many people can treat their mild to moderate eczema with relative ease.

In conjunction with creams, oral antihistamines, choosing mild soaps without dyes or fragrances, and by using a humidifier, you can keep your flare-ups at bay.

Eczema Symptoms

Eczema is a common skin condition in children but can develop at any age, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include dryness, itchiness, red (or other colored) patches, small raised bumps, cracked skin, scaly skin, swollen, and raw skin.

Eczema Triggers

Eczema may come and go, but flare-ups can happen at any time. Sometimes triggers can worsen the condition. Things like stress, sweat, dust, and pollen can cause flare-ups.

In infants, food allergies may cause the condition to worsen. Eggs, dairy, soy, and wheat can all be triggers. See a doctor immediately if a fever occurs during a flare-up, or if the skin looks infected.

Treatments For Eczema

Obviously, avoid your specific triggers that cause flare-ups to occur. Again, topical creams and ointments may be recommended or even prescribed by your doctor. Sealing the moisture into your skin with lotions and creams can help prevent flare-ups. Taking shorter, cooler showers can soothe skin and reduce irritation.

In contrast, dry air can exacerbate the symptoms of eczema. Especially in the colder months, the lack of moisture in the air can be damaging to the skin. In fact, dry air combined with indoor heating systems can dry out anyone’s skin. Therefore, using a humidifier may help combat or prevent flare-ups from happening.

Amazon, the online store for everything, of course, has an array of humidifiers from which to choose from. We listed some of our favorites down below.

Our Favorite Humidifiers

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier keeps the air moisturized for 25 hours and has an automatic shut-off. It runs quietly, has an optional night light, and is easy to maintain and clean.

Other great options for humidifiers include AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, Quiet Ultrasonic Cool Mist Air Humidifiers, and the TAOTRON Humidifier.

More Uses For Humidifiers

Humidifiers are great for skin conditions like eczema, however, they may also help with other issues as well.

If you suffer from dry sinuses, seasonal allergies, frequent coughs, and irritated eyes, a humidifier may help these problems. Even indoor plants that thrive in humid weather will appreciate the humidifier!

Make sure to clean your humidifier regularly because mold and bacteria can grow there. This, of course, can make any health condition worse. Using white vinegar or hydrogen peroxide to clean all parts of the humidifier should keep it operational for years.