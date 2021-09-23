Hugh Jackman Throws Shade At Ryan Reynolds (Again) While Praising Blake Lively

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are the best of frenemies. The two frequently exchange barbs on social media. The most recent hit comes from Jackman, who evoked Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively in the process. Here’s what he said.

Loving Rivals

Reynolds and Jackman go back years. The two starred in the widely reviled X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where Reynolds played Deadpool for the first time. By the time that character got his own film, 2018’s Deadpool, Reynolds included multiple jokes at Jackman’s expense. Part of the film’s climax revealed that a Jackman mask hid beneath Deadpool’s mask. The jokes continued in Deadpool 2.

Sorry, Not Sorry

The latest shot comes from Jackman. In an unsponsored video to Twitter, Jackman says he and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are huge fans of Betty Buzz. The mixed drink brand is the brainchild of Lively, whom Jackman credits in the video. Jackman calls Lively “one of a kind,” and says she’s “sunshine seven days a week.”

This is not an #ad. I wasn’t even asked to record this video. I did it because @blakelively is a class act, sunshine 7 days a week and her new fizzy drink @bettybuzz is delicious. pic.twitter.com/IMyyaxLloX — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 23, 2021

The jokey insult comes at the end of the video. Jackman says Lively is “a saint… for marrying that man.” He adds a cheeky “sorry, not sorry.” Shots have officially been fired.

These two are destined to feud forever. They’ve called the rivalry off a few times, yet the hate still flies. It’s all in good fun, however, and have even used the rivalry to raise money for charity.

Reynolds Would Agree

What’s funny about one, in particular, is Reynolds would probably agree with Jackman. He loves Lively and has made no secret of it. In a touching mother’s day post, he wrote “you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares.”

Words like this make some tabloid stories look utterly preposterous. Stories abound about a conflict between Reynolds and Lively. Lively apparently blames Reynolds for her sagging career or detests his quarantine jokes, neither of which is accurate in the slightest. She and Reynolds get along so well thanks to their sense of humor, and Lively’s career is doing just fine.

At least Jackman and Reynolds can agree that Lively is great. There’s a fan campaign going on to get Jackman into Deadpool 3, but only time will tell if this occurs. We can only wait with bated breath to see how Reynolds will respond. It’s a question not of “if” but “when.”