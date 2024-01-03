Hugh Jackman Rings in New Year with Shirtless, Freezing Cold Video



Well, that’s one way to celebrate the arrival of 2024!

Hugh Jackman — the 55-year-old Wolverine star — welcomed the New Year with an adventurous plunge into “freezing water.” He captured the moment in a video he shared on Instagram on Monday.

Standing shirtless on a pebbled beach by the ocean, Jackman extended his wishes for “a Happy New Year” to his 31.5 million Instagram followers…

Hugh Jackman Takes Ice-Cold Plunge to Celebrate New Year

In the video, Jackman exclaimed, “Happy New Year, everyone! I wish you all every blessing for 2024, no matter what may come… including freezing water!”

Following his message, the actor sprinted into the sea wearing black shorts and flip-flops. Immersing himself in the water, he said, “Oh yeah,” before jogging back to the shore. He concluded the post with a caption, “Happy New Year!”

Notable figures like Halle Berry and Ryan Reynolds joined in on the celebration. Halle Berry commented, “Happy New Year, Hugh. You’re one of my most favorite people in the whole world! Love you foreva, man!,” while Ryan Reynolds joked, “Dear god don’t do it.”

This daring New Year’s activity followed Jackman’s disclosure of a festive escapade at Rockefeller Center on Christmas morning. The actor shared videos and photos of his visit, including a clip of himself walking into the plaza and smiling at the camera with arms open in front of the Christmas tree.

In the Instagram caption, Jackman recommended an early Christmas morning walk to witness the beauty of the Rockefeller Christmas tree without the crowds. However, he admitted to getting in trouble for crossing the designated barrier… reassuring fans that the security guard was understanding and letting him off with a warning.