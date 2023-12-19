Months after calling it quits with wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman allegedly sparks romance with married co-star.

According to InTouch Weekly, Jackman is now “romancing” his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster. An insider told the media outlet that the romance is an “open secret” on Broadway. The duo have also grown close since the revival of the classical musical.

An additional source further insisted that Hugh Jackman has been “besotted” with Foster from the moment he met her. “He followed her around like a puppy!”

Another insider then pointed out that Foster is “absolutely giddy” around Jackman. She even described him as the “greatest thing that came out of” working on the Music Man.

Hugh Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee for 27 years before announcing their separation in September. They share their two adopted children, Oscar and Ava. Foster is currently married to screenwriter Ted Griffin and they share their adopted daughter.

Hugh Jackman Briefly Addressed His Split From Deborra-Lee Furness

Following the news that he and his longtime love Deborra-Lee Furness called it quits, Hugh Jackman briefly addressed the breakup.

“I don’t feel quite right talking about it on the street,” Jackman stated when he was approached by paparazzi in New York City. “But I appreciate your thoughts, man. It’s a difficult time.”

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their intent to divorce. “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The couple then said that their family has been and always will be their highest priority. “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Jackman previously spoke about first meeting Furness in 1995 on the set of Australian TV show Corelli. Furness was already an established actress while Jackman was just starting off. “Deb, she was a big star…” Jackman said in 2017 about first meeting Furness. “I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget.

Hugh Jackman then recalled Furness introducing herself. “She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.’”