Hugh Hefner’s Widow Reveals ‘Playboy’ Mogul Was Bad in Bed

Unsurprisingly, Hugh Hefner, who was in his 80s, faced difficulties satisfying his 21-year-old bride (and current widow). That’s the not-so-shocking claim Crystal Hefner, the young widow of Playboy founder, makes in her new memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

Formerly Crystal Harris, now 37, reflected on the role she played when she entered into a relationship with Hefner, who was 60 years her senior. The Playboy brand was experiencing a decline when the third and final Mrs. Hugh Hefner entered the picture in October 2008. The widow remained present as the mansion was demolished after Hugh’s passing in 2017, at the age of 91.

Crystal’s first encounter with Hefner occurred at a Halloween party held in the luxurious Los Angeles mansion. She claims she was promptly selected to participate in a group intimate encounter with Hef.

However, she claims there was no physical affection or emotional intimacy in that bedroom. Neither on her first night nor over almost nine years of being one of Hefner’s harem of girlfriends to his wife. Hugh Hefner’s widow alleges anything that happened in the bedroom bordered on soulless performance.

“This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time,” Crystal explains in her book. “Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas. The dimming of the lights. The music. The porn. Passing the pot. And then the sex.”

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Claims He Played the Same Song on Repeat During Lovemaking

Even during their first encounter, Hugh Hefner’s widow claims he was listless. “Like Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy,” Crystal alleges. “Or maybe it was never fun and sexy.”

Crystal also pointed out that Hefner relied on sexual enhancement drugs. She recalls the “little blue pill nights” when they would make love with music playing. Not only did Hefner prefer Madonna, but he would play the same song on repeat during intercourse, adding to the cacophony of sexual horror.

However, even Hefner had to throw in the towel on sex at some point. Crystal claims the listless lovemaking halted in 2014. “I was relieved. There was no more bringing girls home, no more performances,” she recently told People. “For years, I had been keeping up the Playboy Playmate charade for Hef, for the public.”