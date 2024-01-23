Hugh Hefner’s Widow Reveals the ‘Playboy’ Mogul’s Last Words

While continuing to speak out about her relationship with her late husband, Hugh Hefner, Crystal Hefner is now revealing what the Playboy founder’s “last words” were.

In her newly released book, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, Crystal stated that her husband declared, “I’m OK” while being injected with antibiotics through an IV.

Hugh Hefner died on Sept. 27, 2017, at the age of 91. Although the initial cause of death was “natural causes,” the magazine mogul’s widow stated that he had spent his final days fighting an “aggressive” E. coli infection. She said that the infection was “highly resistant to antibiotics and difficult to treat.”

The book’s debut comes just days after Crystal admitted she was never actually in love with Hugh Hefner. “At the time I thought I was on top,” she told PEOPLE. “I thought, ‘Wow, if I just like everything that he likes and do all the things that he wants me to do, then I’m the favorite.’ And I was, but I just lost myself in the process.”

She also admitted in her book that she was never in love with Hugh. “But I loved this old man in the ways you are supposed to love your elders,” she wrote. “In the ways you are supposed to love someone who is nearing the end of a long and complicated life.”

Crystal Hefner Reveals When She Broke Off Her Engagement With Hugh

Crystal told PEOPLE she had been living in the famous Playboy Mansion for two years before Hugh Hefner “proposed” to her on Christmas Eve 2010. “Hef never actually asked me to marry him,” she explained in the book. She also noted she never technically said “yes” to him either.

Despite the lack of a proposal, Crystal went through wedding planning but broke things off with Hugh just five days before their June 2011 celebration.

Hugh Hefner’s widow stated that she sought companionship with Dr. Phil’s son Jordan McGraw. They had previously dated. However, she ended up returning to the Playboy Mansion and marrying Hugh. They married on Dec. 31, 2012.

“I realized I was dealing with a really big power imbalance,” Crystal explained. “It seemed like a world of success and fantasy, but everyone’s having to sleep with an 80-year-old. There’s a price. Everything has a price.”

Also speaking about her life in the Playboy Mansion, Crystal Hefner admitted that the iconic home isn’t as glamorous as it seems. “This place doesn’t really get cleaned that well,” she explained. “And there’s mold and it just felt just kind of run down and gross after a while. Too, too many parties. It was worn out.”

Hugh Hefner’s widow also recalled constantly crying for everything and everyone living in the Playboy Mansion. “It was all an illusion,” she said. “I don’t even know if I was happy, to be honest.”

Crystal wrote about her experience at the Playboy Mansion in her book. “Life in the mansion wasn’t the fairy tale I had once hoped it would be,” she wrote. “From the outside, sure, it had all the trappings of a fairy tale. But it wasn’t, and everyone who lived there knew it.”