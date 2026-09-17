Huge Baby News for Millie Bobby Brown

Congratulations are in order for Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi. The couple has welcomed their second child.

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A source told People that like their first child, they welcomed this baby through adoption.

“It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown told Kylie Kelce in June 2026. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant.”

While the couple’s reps have yet to confirm the baby news, the Stranger Things actress may have hinted at the news in a recent social media post.

On September 7, Brown posted a series of pictures and videos from the family’s summer trip to Italy on her Instagram. In the first picture, she is holding their daughter, and Bongiovi is wearing a baby carrier.

Captioning the post “different in the dolomites,” Brown tagged SAN SONNEA Family as well. According to their Instagram, SAN SONNEA Family is “A secluded sanctuary for families only to reconnect deeply with nature in the Dolomites | Italy.”

The family is walking with alpacas, feeding ducks, enjoying fresh eggs and mountain views.

News of the couple’s second child comes a little more than a year after they shared the news of their first child.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she wrote in an Instagram post shared August 21. “And then there were 3.”