How to Watch ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’

Tonight, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, now 32, will share her personal narrative in the Lifetime series titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose. Undoubtedly, the case of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard has received extensive coverage. It’s been examined exhaustively in exposés, true crime documentaries, podcasts, and TV shows. However, this will be an opportunity for Blanchard to tell her side of the story as it stands today.

In 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard entered a guilty plea for second-degree murder in relation to the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, which occurred in 2015. Gypsy Rose is believed to have been a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. It’s a psychological disorder where a caregiver intentionally causes illness or fabricates symptoms in order to gain attention. Of course, this case sheds light on the complexities of this disorder and the profound impact it can have on individuals and families.

During the trial, she gave testimony revealing that her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, had taken her to medical specialists for treatments of different ailments, such as leukemia and muscular dystrophy. However, she later discovered that she had never actually suffered from these conditions. Per NBC News, a spokesperson from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center said she was granted parole and released three years early in December 2023.

‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose’ Release Schedule and How to Watch

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose premieres on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET, starting Friday, January 5th. You can also stream the series on DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV. Many of which offer a free trial. The Lifetime app allows you to stream episodes the next day.

The upcoming docuseries will consist of six episodes in total. Starting from Friday, January 5th through Sunday, January 7th, two episodes will be released per night. Gypsy Rose Blanchard will give an in-depth interview as part of the series. She promises to tell her story the way it deserves, as revealed in a sneak peek released by Lifetime.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard seems to be using the series as something of a confessional. She promises to reveal details in part to unburden her soul. “There are things that I have kept so private. The reason that I want to talk about it now is that I want to be free of all of these disturbing secrets,” she explained.