Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Appear on ‘Good Morning America’ Tomorrow to Talk ‘Prison Confessions’ Doc

All eyes have been glued to Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Instagram since she was released from prison on Dec. 28. Blanchard has been giving supporters a glimpse into her life ever since she returned home via her personal IG account.

On Jan. 4, she took time to promote an upcoming appearance on Good Morning America on IG. The appearance is scheduled to take place on Jan. 5 and will be all about Blanchard’s upcoming docuseries. The docuseries is titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

“I’ll be on @goodmorningamerica tomorrow morning to talk about my @lifetimetv docuseries,” the caption stated. “Don’t miss it!”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Appear on ‘GMA’ to Promote Docuseries

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is sharing her narrative in Lifetime’s latest docuseries. The docuseries is titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Gypsy served eight years in prison for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The case spotlighted the problem of Munchausen by proxy — a type of abuse where a caregiver amplifies or causes illness in a dependent to gain attention or sympathy. Gypsy, in this instance, fell victim to this damaging manipulation.

The special will unfold across three consecutive nights, featuring a total of six episodes. Mark your calendars for the release of the initial two episodes on Jan. 5, followed by the next two on Jan. 6. Finally, the release of the final two episodes will be on Jan. 7.

Viewers with cable access can catch the episodes on Lifetime the same night they premiere — starting at 8 PM ET. In addition to airing on Lifetime, you can catch the docuseries on various live TV streaming services.

This includes DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV. For those who miss the initial airings, the episodes will be accessible for streaming on Lifetime’s website the following day.