How to Watch Brad Pitt’s ‘Moneyball’ Amidst the 2025 World Series

As the World Series takes center stage, it’s the perfect pitch for a rewatch of Brad Pitt’s modern classic, Moneyball.

Videos by Suggest

The 2011 film, directed by Bennett Miller and written by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin, tells the true story of Oakland Athletics General Manager Billy Beane (Pitt). Beane attempts to build a competitive team on a budget using computer-generated analysis.

The film features real-life individuals alongside characters inspired by them, such as Jonah Hill’s Peter Brand. Brand introduced Beane to the concept of sabermetrics, a statistical approach used to build a cost-effective yet competitive team. True to Sorkin’s style, Moneyball transforms a seeming snoozefest into an innovative and invigorating sports drama.

Moneyball isn’t just about baseball—it’s about great storytelling and a stellar cast. With Pitt, Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, and a pre-superstar Chris Pratt, the film delivers strong performances all around.

The film received six Academy Award nominations, including one for Pitt for Best Actor.

Even if baseball isn’t your thing, the sharp writing and passionate characters will win you over. Plus, with the World Series in full swing, there’s no better time to revisit this modern classic.

Where to Watch Brad Pitt’s ‘Moneyball’

Sadly, Moneyball doesn’t have a home on a streaming service right now. However, you can still rent it on several platforms such as Fandango at Home, Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV for $3.99.

If you’re looking to catch it on cable, the IFC channel is set to play it on November 9 at 2:15 am Central Standard Time (set your DVR!).

Meanwhile, Pitt recently opened up about what attracts him to roles in sports films like Moneyball and his more recent F1.

“I love a sports movie when they work … It’s the greatest,” the 61-year-old explained on the New Heights podcast back in July. “I look back at Gene Hackman and Hoosiers and [Robert] Redford and The Natural, there’s even something more. Sports for me, even one game, is an entire lifetime.”

“When we get it right in these sports movies , and I felt like we really got it right in Moneyball in a lovely, beautiful way to add to that lexicon,” Pitt added. “I think this one does too on a really big level because the racing is probably the most visceral racing experience you’ll ever have. But like all great sports movies, when they’re great, there’s also a story there. You’re moved by it. And were funny as f—. So, we got that to deliver it, but this kind of spiritual ending to it all, I’m really proud about.”