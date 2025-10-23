Hit Brad Pitt Movie That Made $628 Million in Theaters Is Finally Coming to Streaming

Brad Pitt’s high-octane summer blockbuster is speeding onto streaming just in time for the holiday pit stop.

Videos by Suggest

F1: The Movie will arrive on the newly rebranded Apple TV on December 12, 2025. This streaming release is 168 days after its theatrical debut on June 27, creating nearly a six-month gap between cinemas and streaming.

The racing epic was a major success for Apple Studios, becoming one of the year’s surprise hits. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and starring Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, and Kerry Condon, F1 has earned $628 million worldwide, making it the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2025.

“It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world embrace ‘F1 The Movie’ in theaters,” the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, explained in a statement. “Now, we’re beyond excited to bring this exhilarating, cinematic ride to fans everywhere through Apple TV’s unparalleled global reach. Partnering with Apple and Formula 1 has been an incredible journey, and we’re proud that even more viewers, from every corner of the world, will get to experience the heart-pounding action and passion.”

Apple Dropping Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ on Streaming in December is a Departure From Other Studios

In the film, Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver from the 1990s. His F1 career ended after a severe crash, forcing him to retire and race in other disciplines. Later, his friend Ruben, an F1 team owner, asks Hayes to return from retirement to mentor rookie Joshua “Noah” Pearce for the Apex Grand Prix team.

Brad Pitt attends the European Premiere of ‘F1: The Movie’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

F1 made an impressive $57 million on its opening weekend. The film performed strongly, becoming Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing title to date. While it ranks below films like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the domestic box office, F1 has surpassed both superhero movies worldwide.

Of course, Apple’s decision to drop F1 The Movie on its streaming service in December is a longer delay than many other studios. Warner Bros., for instance, often streams films within a couple of months, while Disney typically waits around three. This December release positions one of the summer’s biggest movies for holiday family viewing.