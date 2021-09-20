Braids Dominated NYFW: How To Easily Achieve The Look At Home According To Professional Hair Stylist

This year’s New York Fashion Week was a whirl of dreamy colors and show-stopping silhouettes. But we couldn’t help but notice one look dominating the runway: braids.

Microbraids, boxer braids, hidden braids, braided fabric—Australian luxury brand Bronx and Banco delivered perfectly plaited looks in its new Tulum-inspired collection. And we are here to tell you all about it.

Bringing Back Summer Camp Chic

Growing up with thick hair in the Midwestern heat meant braids were my go-to summer style. It wasn’t a fashion choice; it was a way to avoid a heat stroke.

But after this year’s Fashion Week, Bronx and Banco have changed the braid game forever. Goodbye, awkward, lumpy French braids of my youth. Hello, ultra-glam plaits.

And since braids are one of those deceptively tricky hairstyles to perfect, we consulted the experts.

Lead hairstylist for NYFW and UNITE Hair’s Creative Director Gary Baker filled us in on how to take this look from summer camp to glam.

Braid Prep

Baker knows that all good braids start with a good base. Therefore, Baker prepped all of his models’ braids with U:DRY Dry Shampoo.



Your hair type and oil level will determine which formula of dry shampoo to use. For extra slick or thick hair, try the Plus+ formula. The High formula adds an extra boost of volume for flat, fine hair.

Stepping Up To The Plait

Once your hair is prepped, you’re ready to start weaving. Baker starts by rubbing a dollop of CONUNDRUM Paste in his hands.

The styling paste adds texture and shine to your braid as you weave. And if you’re like me and Youtube tutorials are your best friend, here’s a great how-to for micro (or boxer) braids.



You can also take the look one step further and add ribbons to your micro braids. Please refer to model Beth Minardi for all of your Greek goddess inspo needs.

Locking In The Look

To finish off the look, Baker uses SECOND Day to tame any wily flyaways or frizz. Then, he does an all-over spray of TEXTURIZA to add volume, texture, and fullness. (Bonus: TEXTURIZA spray is also a UV and thermal protectant.)

For extra long-lasting hold, Baker tops the look off with GO365 Hairspray. The buildable, non-flaking formula works for all hair types and lasts for hours.

And when you’re done rocking your braids, you can take them out and rock mermaid hair the next day. Two hairstyles for the price of one?! I’ll take it, thanks.