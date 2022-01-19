You’re Probably Applying Face Powder Incorrectly

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Powder it up! Despite adoring that dewy glow, too much shine is not the vibe. Enter face powder. Most women find that face powder is the best tool for mattifying their skin and prolonging the life of their foundation. But according to some makeup experts, there could be too much of a good thing. As a result, it’s possible many of us may be applying powder to our faces incorrectly.

Despite mattifying powders’ positive effects on oily and combination skin types, experts agree that they can be problematic for those with mature complexions. Among makeup artists’ top concerns when it comes to setting powder is that it can age you. How, exactly? Setting powder, when applied improperly, sets deeply into creases and accentuates fine lines and wrinkles on the face. Yikes!

Even so, you shouldn’t give up on face powder just yet, especially if you apply it correctly. Regardless of age, face powder can benefit anyone, according to two professional makeup artists. Discover their simple tips for applying setting powder every time for an instantly youthful finish. Here’s how to become a powder pro!

Less Is More

According to an interview with MarthaStewart.com, Chanel national makeup artist Kate Lee believed that less is more when it comes to face powder. Instead of covering the entire face in powder, Lee suggested a more conservative approach. Also, powder should be applied only where it is needed most, such as on shinier areas of the face. She warned, however, that even targeting specific areas may lead to overly-mattified results. If that’s the case, she recommended switching up your beauty tools. “Using a damp beauty sponge for powder is a nice way to remove shine without a powdery finish,” Lee advised.

For those wondering what to do if they prefer powder-based foundations–fear not! Although Lee recommended a more subtle approach, there are ways around this. Paul Garcia, YSL Beauty’s director of education and artistry, told MarthaStewart.com that full coverage can be achieved with these formulas as long as you have the right tools. Rather than using the sponge applicator that comes with the product, Garcia suggested buying a fluffy brush or a beauty blender in order to achieve a flawless, matte finish.

Powder Up The Center

Garcia agreed that a lighter hand is most helpful when powdering the face, however he also suggested focusing more on the center. Garcia explained that powder placed around the cheeks and nose is less likely to settle into creases, such as laugh lines, which age you. In addition, he recommended avoiding areas of the face that are prone to fine lines such as the lips, eyes, and forehead.

Opt For Face Powder Alternatives

Although it may seem impossible to achieve a smooth matte finish with powder, Lee affirmed that it is possible. “I do not use powder at all. I prefer to use an anti-shine product in its place,” she shared. However, if you’re a devotee of face powder, Lee suggested only choosing the finest translucent powder you can find and applying it to your face’s shining areas.

