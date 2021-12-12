How Tiger Woods’ Wealthy Ex-Wife Has Made A Fortune Since Their Divorce

The cheating scandal and subsequent divorce between pro golfer Tiger Woods and wife Elin Nordegren was one of the biggest tabloid stories of the 2000s. Some thought that Nordegren was throwing away fame and fortune by divorcing Woods. However, she has managed to make millions all on her own.

Woods and Nordegren’s Divorce

In 2009, it was revealed that Woods was cheating on his then-wife with nightclub manager Rachel Uchitel. Woods initially denied the affair, but just a few months later, allegations of another affair surfaced. This time, the tabloids got a hold of a voicemail allegedly from the golfer to the woman. Woods owned up to the affair, but that wasn’t the last we’d hear of his infidelity.

From there, the floodgates opened, with dozens of women claiming to have hooked up with the golfer. It’s been reported that as many as 120 women have publicly claimed that they had encounters with Woods while he was still married.

To no one’s surprise, the couple soon divorced, with Nordegren walking away with a $100 million divorce settlement. Nordegren was married to Woods from 2004 to 2010, meaning she was by his side during his highest-earning years. This entitled her to a lot of the golf pro’s income.

The two now have an amicable relationship, co-parenting their son and daughter. Nordegren is more than just a mother, though. In the years since her divorce, Nordegren has made a name for herself in the real estate world.

Nordegren’s New Career

She has made a career of flipping houses. In 2011, Nordegren bought a 2 -bedroom, 3.5 bathroom condo in Juno Beach, Floria for $1,095,000. Years later, she sold the condo, making a profit of almost a million dollars in the sale.

One of her biggest deals was the purchase of an 18,000 square foot home on a large piece of land in North Palm Beach, Florida. Nordegren ended up tearing the house down and starting the renovations from scratch. By the time construction was finished, the mansion had 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and three half-baths with retractable glass walls, a wine cellar, a gym, and a theater. The property also featured a putting green, a guest house, and a basketball court. Nordegren ended up selling the house for $28.6 million.

Due to her real estate expertise, Nordegren now has an estimated net worth of $200 million according to some sources. It’s an incredible success story from a woman who many expected to disappear after her high-profile divorce.

