How Kanye West’s Height Compares To Pete Davidson’s And The Rest Of Kim Kardashian’s Lovers

Unless you’ve been living under a WiFi-free rock lately, you probably know at least a little something about the drama between Kanye West, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and her new beau Pete Davidson. It seems that no matter how much it seems like everyone’s moved on, West just can’t let go of his ex-wife’s new relationship. It’s pretty clear that Ye thinks he’s better than Davidson in every way, but how do these two actually measure up? Take a look at Kanye West’s height and see how it compares Davidson’s and the rest of Kim K’s former boyfriends and husbands.

Kanye West’s Height

(Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian may be one of the biggest stars of our time, but she’s actually only 5 feet 2 inches, which means it’s never been difficult for her to find a partner who towers over her, including her ex-husband Kanye West who only stands at 5 feet 8 inches

Kardashian and West had been friends for years before finally going public with their relationship in 2012. By 2013, the pair had tied the knot. They went on to have four children together—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce.

Pete Davidson’s Height

(Saturday Night Live / NBC)

In the wake of Kardashian’s divorce from West, she appeared on SNL where she shared a kiss during a sketch with comedian Pete Davidson. It seems that their romance blossomed from there and have been dating ever since.

Since the couple came out publicly about their relationship, West has been less-than-thrilled by the coupling—and he’s been far from quiet about his opinion. In January 2022, he dropped a song “Easy” where he raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” To add more fuel to the fire, the song’s controversial music video depicts Ye kidnapping, burying, and decapitating Davidson.

Based on that, it’s probably pretty upsetting for Kanye that Davidson is actually much taller than him. Pete Davidson stands well above average height at 6 feet 3 inches.

Kris Humphries’ Height

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

While Kim Kardashian’s 2011 marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries was heavily publicized and documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star filed for divorce after only 72 days of wedded bliss.

As a pro-basketball player, it’s no surprise that Humphries is on the taller side, however, Humphries’ height is above that of even a normal tall basketball star. He stands at 6-foot-9, making him over a foot and a half taller than his ex-wife.

Gabriel Aubry’s Height

(Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com, Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

If the name Gabriel Aubry sounds familiar, it’s probably because of his high-profile romance and break up with Halle Berry. But in 2010, the Canadian model also got cozy with Kardashian. The fling was short-lived and Kardashian quickly moved on with her future hubby, Kris Humphries. Even so, rumor has it that Halle Berry wasn’t too fond of the idea of Kardashian becoming her daughter’s step-mom.

During their short-lived romance, Kardashian was a foot shorter than Aubry, who stands at 6 feet 2 inches.

Miles Austin’s Height

(Charley Gallay / Getty Images for SW)

Back in 2010, Kardashian was in a seemingly short-lived, long-distance relationship with Dallas Cowboys player, Miles Austin. At the time of their split, a source close to the pair told People, “There’s no huge reason except their distance apart.”

We suspect the “distance” was because she couldn’t reach him all the way up there at 6 feet 2 inches.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Height

(Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com, Natursports / Shutterstock.com)

In April 2010, Kardashian reportedly met 6-foot-2 soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo at an event at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They later hooked up while Kardashian was visiting Madrid.

However, it seems this was nothing more than a fling. Just a few months later, Ronaldo was dating supermodel Irina Shayk (who also dated West after he and Kardashian announced their divorce).

Reggie Bush

(Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

April 2007 seemed to kick off Kardashian’s long period of dating athletes when she fell for football player Reggie Bush, who stands at 6 feet tall. Bush was Kardashian’s boyfriend when Keeping Up with the Kardashians first started.

While fans speculated that the pressures of the reality show wrecked their relationship, Bush insists that there were no hard feelings when the pair split. They broke up in 2009 and then dated briefly before breaking up again in 2010.

Nick Cannon

(Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

From late 2006 to early 2007, Kardashian dated Nick Cannon, who is 6 feet tall. According to Cannon, their relationship didn’t last because Kardashian allegedly lied to him about the release of her infamous sex tape. Cannon told The Daily Mail, “… I still think she might have even had a part to play with [its release].”

Nick Lachey

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com, Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Former boyband member and current Love is Blind co-host Nick Lachey is well-known for his famous marriages to Jessica Simpson and Vanessa Lachey. But in 2006, just after he ended his relationship with Simpson, Lachey had a short-lived romance with Kardashian. Lachey believes that Kardashian wasn’t exactly in their relationship for love, but instead, was using him to gain fame.

Lachey is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Ray J

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com, Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

Kardashian’s relationship with Ray J changed the trajectory of her entire life. The couple started dating in 2002 when Kardashian was the personal stylist to Ray J’s sister Brandy Norwood. That same year, they filmed their infamous sex tape, which was later leaked in 2007 and subsequently launched Kardashian and her family into stardom.

After years of dating on and off, the couple finally ended things in 2007. So, where does Ray J’s height fall in comparison to her other lovers? He’s on the shorter side, at only 5 feet 7 inches.

Damon Thomas

(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Before her every move was in the public eye, Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas. They eloped in 2000 when Kardashian was only 19 years old. By 2003, Thomas initiated their separation, claiming that Kardashian cheated on him. According to Kardashian, Thomas had control issues and was physically abusive. Thankfully, the couple divorced in 2004. Thomas is 5 feet 9 inches.

It’s easy to assume that Kanye West is not happy about the fact that he’s so much shorter than Pete Davidson and many of Kim’s other exes. But even though Kardashian has gone through phases of dating very tall men, the height range of her overall dating history is actually all over the map. Hopefully, West can take comfort in that and remember that size doesn’t matter.