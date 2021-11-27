How Prince Harry, Prince William Almost Made Prince Charles’ Iconic 70th Birthday Family Portrait A Nightmare

Prince Charles just celebrated his 73rd birthday with a ceremony for Remembrance Sunday; his birthday happened to coincide with the commemorative ceremony this year. The royal family was all smiles, but that wasn’t the case just three years ago, with some pointing the finger at Prince William and Prince Harry.

The prince celebrated his 70th birthday with his family and an official portrait was released to the press. The pictures show Charles surrounded by his family: wife Camilla, sons William and Harry, daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Even though the photo shows off the happy family, apparently all was not well behind the scenes.

Photo Shoot Was An ‘Absolute Nightmare’

In Finding Freedom, writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that arranging the photo session was an “absolute nightmare.” The cause? William and Harry. The book claims that the princes “can be hot and cold with their father,” and showed their indifference by being difficult about scheduling. “Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available,” the book’s source continued.

Harry and Charles Still Feuding Amid Queen’s Health Scares

Relations between Harry and his father seem to have gotten worse since the photoshoot. The Duke of Sussex claimed his father cut him off financially in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. He also accused Charles of refusing to take his calls after Harry and Meghan’s dramatic departure from the royal family.

William, on the other hand, appears to be closer than ever with the Prince of Wales. Charles recently spoke about Wiliam’s Earthshot Prize, saying, “I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of the Earthshot Prize.”

Some wonder if Harry will put aside his differences with the royal family before the holidays. Queen Elizabeth has recently been in poor health, and many want to know if Harry will finally bury the hatchet before it’s too late.