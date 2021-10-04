How Mayim Bialik Ruined Her Friendship With Neil Patrick Harris

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire; what’s not to like about celebrity friendships? Numerous friendships in Hollywood have stood the test of time and help fans see stars under a more relatable light. Sometimes though, celebrity friendships can get ugly, like Mayim Bialik and Neil Patrick Harris‘s relationship. How did Bialik ruin her friendship with Harris?

Wait, Mayim Bialik Hates Musicals?

So what caused Neil Patrick Harris to end his friendship with Mayim Bialik. After Bialik’s guest appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon, she revealed it all stems back to her hatred for musicals. “People expect that I love musicals,” Bialik noted because she’s worked with Bette Midler in the past. However, shortly after, the actress made a point to say musicals simply “aren’t my thing.” Bialik then goes on to describe her “terrible story” about a musical she attended for her then friend, Neil Patrick Harris.

“I mean, this was a long time ago…But when your friend is in the play, and then everybody is clapping at the end, and you say to your boyfriend next to you, ‘I don’t want to stand for this,” Bialik remembered, “it’s a bad day.” Apparently, while everyone was giving Harris a standing ovation for his performance in Rent, Bialik remained seated. The detail that made everything worse was the fact that Harris was looking directly at Bialik as she failed to stand with the crowd.

Bialik described the situation really couldn’t get much worse “because Neil was reading my lips” when she told her boyfriend she didn’t want to stand. During her interview, Bialik said, “when I went backstage to say hi to him, he said, I kid you not, ‘why did you say you weren’t going to stand up?'” Bialik laughed off the incident and admitted at the time she “did not have a good answer.”

Is Neil Patrick Harris Still Mad At Mayim Bialik?

Went the incident initially happened, Harris was deeply hurt by Bialik’s failure to participate in the standing ovation. For several years, Harris and Bialik didn’t speak because of the situation. “We didn’t speak for a long time,” Bialik remarked.

However, the situation initially happened when Bialik, now 45, was a teenager. So Harris had plenty of time to work through his disappointment with Bialik. “Harris says that he forgave me,” Bialik said, obviously relieved. The Big Bang Theory star goes on to note, “and he sent me flowers when he heard that I’m still carrying this terrible [guilt].”