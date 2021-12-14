How Jussie Smollett’s Subway Sandwich Order Led To His Downfall

As many of you are aware, Empire star Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019. A claim that has already been proven to be false, with the whole thing made up by the star for attention. But what really caused the guilty verdict to come down was a tuna sandwich he had gotten from Subway at 2 a.m. Yes, we know it sounds insane but just keep reading. You literally can’t make this stuff up.

2am is Tuna Time

Smollett claimed he was attacked after purchasing said tuna sub at 2am, said Chicago Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson. Problem is, Smollett missed a very small detail and it’s what did him in. Smollett claims to have gotten the sub and then been attacked quite violently.

He claimed his attackers used hate speech, hung a noose around his neck, and poured bleach over him. The problem was, on the video of him returning from the attack (with the noose placed around his head still there), he was carrying the tuna sadnwich. Yeah, that’s gonna have to be hard to believe.

Liar Liar

In 99% of assault cases, especially if they are serious (like Smollett claimed), people drop everything. They drop their phones, wallets, or purses, in an attempt to escape. They certainly don’t hold on to a tuna sub, then take it home and eat it after having bleach poured on them. It is literally unheard of.

And that was one key thing they used in proving his guilt. in an article by The Blast, it was reported that Smollett’s first encounter with police was recorded on body cams, as the actor told the officers about the alleged hate crime. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson explained that victims usually drop everything, “because they are afraid, this guy had the sandwich in his hand, never been touched. So that was a real tip and a clue to us that something was amiss.”

He also pointed out how “nonchalant” Smollett was when finally taking the noose off his neck. In any other scenario, the person would’ve been truly shaken and most likely done that right away. Smollett waited until he had witnesses. It all adds up to show a poorly thought out plan executed poorly by someone desperately looking for attention from the wrong thing.

In The End….

Sentencing will be held shortly for his laundry list of lies and deception, though it seems a large portion of the population thinks Smollett will get off because it was a non-violent crime (because he only hurt himself). As we said, you cannot make this stuff up.

Check Out This Great Guide Ideas From Suggest:

I’m Giving Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List This Genius Tinted Powder Sunscreen-Here’s Why

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer